Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace Board Game Gets a Massive Deal

Fans of Capcom's Devil May Cry video game series can fight monsters in a whole new way with a Steamforged board game inspired by the iconic Bloody Palace mode. In the Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace board game, players will take control of a Devil Hunter (Dante, Nero, Trish, or V ) and try to outscore each other by fighting wave after wave of increasingly powerful enemies with the most stylish attack combos they can muster.

If you want to add the title to your board game collection, there has never been a better time to do it. You can find the Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace board game here at Walmart and here on Amazon (backorder) for $58.12, which is roughly 42% off the list price and an all-time low. From the official description:

"Style counts for everything in this fast-paced arena combat board game for 1-4 players. Take control of an iconic Devil Hunter – Dante, Nero, Trish, or V – and build impressive attack combos as you face down waves of increasingly powerful monsters. Leave your fellow Devil Hunters in the dust as you slay enemies to stack points and move up the ranks. Link your attacks in colourful chains, choosing when to claim your combo and score the points, and when to hold fast (and hope you don't get hit)! But don't get too cocky. Getting hit will break your combo chain, and getting knocked out will drop you back down to the bottom of whatever rank you just climbed out of. Who said being stylish was easy? So, Devil Hunter. Think you can make it all the way up to triple-S rank, and prove you've got Smokin' Sexy Style in the process?"