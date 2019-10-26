New Diablo 4 Leak Reveals Incredible Character Art

Diablo 4 has leaked for the third time in two weeks, all but confirming the game’s existence. That said, ahead of Blizzard presumably announcing the game at BlizzCon 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, some character art has leaked courtesy of an upcoming art book being made for the title, which also signals perhaps an early or mid-2020 release. More specifically, Lilith’s new design for the game has been revealed via an excerpt from the aforementioned book, and she looks like a classic Blizzard character, which doesn’t always translate to “amazing,” but in this case it does.

For those that don’t know: Lilith is the daughter of Mephisto, Lord of Hatred, the sister of Lucion, and known as the Queen of the Succubi. At one points she was also the lover of the archangel Inarius, with her relationship with him leading to the creation of the very first nephalem.

“Lilith’s debut in Diablo IV, is a reimagining of her form that is far different than her previous appearance,” reads a snippet from the art book. According to art director on the game John Mueller, the character’s new design is a great example of “plussing,” meaning an artist taking a previous concept of a character and adding their own touches to it. In other words, revision across multiple artists. According to Mueller, Blizzard is doing this with all the game’s characters.

Normally I say take leaks with a grain of salt, but given the source of this one, the context around it, and how much the game has been leaking lately, I’d say it’s safe to bet your life savings on this being legit. Not really, but you get the point.

BlizzCon 2019 is set to go down on November 1, and it looks like one of the big announcements of the show will be Diablo 4. In addition to this, a World of Warcraft expansion has leaked, as well as Overwatch 2, signaling these will be at the show as well.

