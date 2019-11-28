Blizzard Teases Diablo 4’s “Big Story”

According to Blizzard, the story of Diablo 4 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be relatively ambitious. In fact, the developer compares it to the first chapter of a book and claims that the series is telling a “big story” that Blizzard hopes it will get to tell for a very long time. In other words, expect Blizzard to bet on story more and more as the Diablo series continues and brings back more and more characters.

“Diablo IV is like the first chapter of a book,” said art director John Mueller while speaking to Ausgamer. “We want to tell a big story and we want to tell it, hopefully, for a very long time. Treating this like the first chapter of a book and Lilith as a key character in this story, it feels great knowing that there are still all these other characters that could come back in the future. Or, new characters that we haven’t seen before.”

Of course, the Diablo series isn’t exactly known for its story. In other words, I wouldn’t expect it to have an award-winning narrative any time soon, but it sounds like Blizzard wants to payback fans who stick with the series installment to installment with a larger narrative that will unfold over time. And considering that it’s done this with other IP, that’s not very surprising.

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, but presumably the game is also coming to next-gen consoles as well. While we haven’t heard of a release date, Blizzard did suggest we won’t be seeing for awhile, meaning we may have to wait until 2021 to play the long-awaited new entry.

“Diablo 4 is the newest incarnation of the genre defining ARPG players have come to know and love,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game from Blizzard itself. “Hellish new features, brutal challenges, and an indisputable return to darkness lie at the core of our hard work. Take a glimpse into the terror that awaits.”