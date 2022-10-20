Diablo 4 Gameplay, Details Leak Right After Start of Beta

Blizzard's Diablo 4 beta apparently got underway recently, a detail shared by Diablo fans online in various forums and in social posts. The beta's kickoff hasn't been made into a big to-do by Blizzard, but players have been more than happy to confirm that the beta was indeed underway and then some. Those conversations online unsurprisingly included gameplay leaks, too, to reveal new footage and details from Diablo 4 ahead of the game's 2023 release.

Posts like this one within the Diablo subreddit indicated to others who might not've been in the know that the beta was indeed live. Some have questioned whether or not PSAs like this one are against the agreements players signed in order to take part in the beta given that Blizzard said the test would "be confidential, meaning players invited will be unable to publicly talk about or share their gameplay experience."

Hiding the existence of this thing seemed impossible anyway given how leaky the game's been already, but even if acknowledging the beta in general isn't a breach of contract, sharing gameplay from it most certainly is. That has not stopped players, however, with some throwing NDAs to the wind and sharing hours of Diablo 4 gameplay online to show off what the new Diablo game's endgame experience looks like. We won't be linking directly to those leaks here, but as usual, they're not hard to find if you're hunting for leaks.

Having a pre-release beta for the end of a game might seem like a funny way to preview it, but for many Diablo players, the endgame is what they're pushing for anyway. Blizzard said previously it was rolling out this test to answer longtime Diablo players' questions about the game's endgame experience while also keeping story spoilers secret. Considering how gameplay has already leaked, it seems that was a smart decision as far as story spoilers go.

"The full story of Lilith's return to Sanctuary is not something we would like to spoil prior to release—players will experience a post-campaign Sanctuary during the Closed End Game Beta," Blizzard said about the beta. "Also, for many, the end game is their favorite aspect of Diablo—we want to ensure it feels satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions."

Blizzard has not yet set any dates for an open beta, and Diablo 4 itself does not yet have a release date either.