Diablo 4 Report Shares Promising Development Update

A new report associated with Diablo 4 has revealed promising information about the forthcoming Blizzard title. In recent months, Blizzard has started to unveil even more about Diablo 4 as the game's launch is set to transpire in the first half of 2023. And while there is still a whole lot that we have left to learn about the highly-anticipated sequel, it sounds like the title's release is still on track with what we've been told in the past.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, Diablo 4 has recently entered a "friends-and-family" phase of testing. Essentially, this means that people outside of Blizzard who are tied to the development team are playing an alpha version of the game. This is not only an important milestone in the lead-up to release, but Schreier reports that those who are actively playing the game at the moment are enjoying it. "Players are under NDA, but I'm hearing mostly positive buzz," he said on Twitter.

Another fun but minor Blizzard tidbit that I haven't seen reported anywhere yet: a bunch of people are playing an early build of Diablo IV right now thanks to a friends-and-family alpha test. Players are under NDA, but I'm hearing mostly positive buzz — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 3, 2022

To hear that Diablo 4 is currently in a playable alpha version is great news for fans who are hoping to play the game prior to its official release. Blizzard has already announced in the past that it will be holding both closed alpha and beta tests for Diablo 4 as the game continues toward launch. And while none of these testing phases are yet open to fans, to know that friends and family members tied to the development team are playing an alpha of the game suggests that public testing could go live somewhat soon. More information on this subject can be found on Blizzard's website, if you're interested.

Currently, Diablo 4 doesn't have a release date, but it is slated to launch at some point in the first half of 2023. Whenever it does arrive, it's slated to come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and of course, PC platforms.

Do you continue to look forward to Diablo 4 finally releasing? And does it encourage you to hear that those who are currently playing the game are enjoying it? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.