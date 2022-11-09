Diablo 4 Fans Worried Following Tweet From Blizzard Boss

Over the weekend we relayed word of a report claiming that Diablo 4 is releasing sometime this April. Officially, the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is slated for a "2023" release. So, if accurate, this April release window would be the narrowest release window Diablo fans have received so far. That said, it looks like it may not be accurate, or at least that's what comments from Mike Ybarra suggest.

Why are Diablo fans worried about comments made by Mike Ybarra? Well, because he is the President of Blizzard. Taking to Twitter, a day after the aforementioned report made the rounds, Ybarra cryptically tweeted "Don't believe everything you read." This is the full extent of the tweet. There's no missing context or any follow-up. This could be just general advice from Ybarra, but the cryptic nature of it and the timing suggests otherwise.

If Ybarra is referring to the release date report, then this is a bad update for Diablo fans. If the game was going to release before April there's a very good chance the game would have a release date already. And if the April window isn't accurate this means it's releasing sometime after April, aka later than the report claims.

At this point, we have speculation on top of speculation so take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only do we have no guarantee the report in question is accurate, but we have no guarantee Ybarra is referring to the report in his tweet.

Diablo 4 is officially slated to release sometime next year via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Not only does it remain a mystery when exactly it will release, but when more information will be revealed next.

"The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as chaos threatens to consume Sanctuary," reads an official blurb about the game "With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and Legendary loot, this vast world brings the promise of adventure and devastation."