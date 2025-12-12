Diablo 4’s Next DLC Is Finally Adding a Long-Requested Class (And You Can Get It Right Now)

The 2025 Game Awards were, as always, packed with new trailers and announcements. With how quickly things move, it’s easy to miss the odd announcement here or there. But Diablo 4 made their reveal impossible to miss by bringing Mephisto himself to the main stage to share their news. The second DLC expansion for Diablo 4 is headed our way when Lord of Hatred arrives on April 28th. The initial reveal trailer was heavy on vibes and light on details, but Blizzard has already shared more about Lord of Hatred.

The first Diablo 4 expansion, Vessel of Hatred, met with pretty mixed reviews from fans. That made many wonder whether Blizzard would release new DLC at all. But plans for a second DLC have been clear for a while now, and the Game Awards finally gave us a first look at what’s to come. Lord of Hatred will give us a new region, new story content, and not 1 but 2 new classes. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Lord of Hatred DLC for Diablo 4, as shared in a new Xbox Wire post from Blizzard.

Lord of Hatred Brings Back the Paladin, Available Right Now If You Pre-Order the DLC

Image courtesy of Blizzard

Pretty much since Diablo 4 first arrived, fans have been asking for an iconic Diablo class to make its return. At long last, the Paladin is coming to Diablo 4 as one of 2 new classes in the next DLC. And while Blizzard plans to keep the second class secret a little bit longer, fans can don their Paladin armor in Diablo 4 as early as… right now!

Diablo 4 players who pre-order Lord of Hatred will unlock early access to the Paladin class immediately, along with the content from Vessel of Hatred. As far as pre-order campaigns go, that’s a pretty good one. But while the Paladin is certainly a huge highlight for the new DLC, Blizzard has given us some more details on what to look forward to.

Lord of Hatred will introduce a new region, Skovos, for players to enjoy. It is the former home of none other than Lilith and Inarius, and is a perfectly ominous seaside location for the new events of this Diablo 4 DLC. The events of the expansion will follow directly from Diablo 4 and Vessel of Hatred, with Mephisto himself entering the chat to enact a diabolical scheme.

Image courtesy of Blizzard

Along with new story content, the DLC will overhaul the endgame and make major updates to skills and itemization. Some of these reworked gameplay elements, including the updated Skill Tree, will be available to all players once Lord of Hatred launches. The DLC, however, will add new skill variants for each class. And as a final note, Blizzard has confirmed that everyone’s favorite cozy gaming activity, fishing, is headed to Diablo 4, as well. Because why not?

Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred will release on April 28th, 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It is available to pre-order now on all platforms for $39.99. Doing so will unlock the long-awaited Paladin class and Vessel of Hatred expansion right now.

Are you excited to see the Paladin in Diablo 4? Any guesses on what the other new class will be?