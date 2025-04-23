Blizzard Comments on Diablo 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Port Possibility

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has a confirmed release date, gamers are curious to know how many of their beloved titles will be headed for the new console. Quite a few games skipped the Nintendo Switch due to its aging hardware, which made porting more graphically intense games difficult. This means Nintendo gamers could well have missed out on some of the bigger releases in recent years if they don’t have a secondary console or gaming PC. Naturally, these gamers want to know about every game coming to the Switch 2 when it releases, and that includes big RPGs like Diablo 4.

Blizzard’s Diablo 4 is about to enter its 8th season, and despite a few stumbles with the first major DLC for the game, the fanbase has remained strong. Diablo 4 just announced a big collab with popular manga Berserk, and their 2025 roadmap teases a few more exciting additions as well. With all that hype, gamers want to know… is Diablo 4 making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2? In a recent interview, Gamertag Radio’s Danny Peña asked Blizzard’s Rod Ferguson about the possibility of Diablo 4 on Switch 2.

Fergusson is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Diablo at Blizzard, so his comments hold some weight when it comes to the future of the franchise. While nothing is definite, it sounds like Blizzard is at least looking into what it might look like to port Diablo 4 to the Switch 2.

Diablo 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is “Something to Look At”

Given that previous Diablo games like Diablo 3 have been available on the Nintendo Switch, those games should be playable on the Switch 2 via backwards compatibility. So, it stands to reason that fans want to see Diablo 4 join its predecessors on the console. However, the increased amount of live service content does make that a bit tricky due to Nintendo being a bit less straightforward for these kinds of always-online games.

In terms of hardware, Fergusson believes the Switch 2 can certainly “run a game like Diablo 4.” However, the main thing that seems to hold him back from a full-throated yes is the live service element. He notes that live service has been difficult on Switch in the past, but he’s hopeful that it will get easier and easier going forward.

Diablo 4 characters don’t mess around

From the sounds of it, Blizzard is planning to keep an eye on how things go with the Switch 2 launch before committing to a port. If other live service games come to Switch 2 without too many major issues, it’s quite possible we’ll see Diablo 4 make its way to Nintendo’s new console in the future.

Currently, Diablo 4 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The game is Steam Deck verified, so handheld Diablo 4 is possible… just not on the Nintendo Switch as of now.

Would you be excited to see Diablo 4 come to the Switch 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!