Diablo 4 Fans Furious About New Diablo Immortal Druid Design

During today’s Diablo 4 Developer Update livestream, gamers got good news about the Druid class. Thanks to common complaints that the class isn’t up to snuff, Blizzard plans to buff the Druid in the upcoming Season 9 update. However, this exciting news hasn’t stopped Diablo 4 players from eyeing another game’s Druid with envy. The mobile Diablo game, Diablo Immortal, recently revealed its own take on the Druid class, and fans want Blizzard to take some notes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play MMORPG, primarily designed as a mobile title, though it is also available on PC. A joint effort between Blizzard and NetEase, the game originally released in 2022. Since then, it has seen regular content updates, but few have drawn the attention of Diablo 4 fans quite like the latest new class reveal.

Though Druid was one of the playable classes in Diablo 4 at launch, it hasn’t been present in every Diablo game. Until recently, that included Diablo Immortal. But now, the mobile Diablo game is getting its take on the Druid class. It debuted with a stunning gameplay trailer, which you can check out in the original @DiabloImmortal post on X below:

The Druid — legendary shapeshifting guardian — comes to Diablo Immortal.



Fight with tooth and claw as you transform into a werebear or werewolf! Summon ferocious beasts to your cause! Unleash nature’s fury as you harness the powers of Earth and Fire. pic.twitter.com/gUzmirh5VP — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) June 26, 2025

The trailer gives gamers a first look at how the Druid will appear in Diablo Immortal. And for many longtime Diablo fans, it has absolutely put the Diablo 4 version to shame. Though primarily a cinematic trailer, we do get a glimpse of some gameplay footage towards the very end. This lets fans see the character model that’s headed to the mobile game on July 3rd, and they have thoughts.

Diablo Immortal Druid Design “Way Better Looking” Than Diablo 4

After seeing the trailer, Diablo 4 fans want to know what the heck happened to their game’s version of the Druid. The primary complaint is that the Immortal Druid’s skills look a lot more powerful. As one reply to the thread on X notes, “Come on man, fire tornadoes, stag morph, bear summon companion. Where is all this in D4?”

Indeed, Diablo 4‘s take on the nature-based class is notoriously weak, though that may be about to change. After all, the Druid is finally getting some needed buffs in Diablo 4‘s next update. But while those buffs might help, they will impact how the class plays, not what the character model looks like. And after seeing the Diablo Immortal version in action, Diablo 4 players want better in that regard, too.

In the initial reactions to the trailer on X and in the r/Diablo4 Subreddit, many gamers are chiming in to say the Diablo Immortal design looks way better. As the poster above puts it, “D4 literally looks and feels older than Diablo Immortal.” Many gamers agree, noting that NetEase’s history with creating attractive character models is likely the reason behind the difference. That said, some fans are pushing back, saying the Diablo Immortal model is a generic take on the class, whereas Diablo 4‘s Druid is at least unique compared to other RPG representations.

Ultimately, the conversation about the Druid character model in Diablo 4 leads many fans back to a common request. Gamers would love more character customization options in Diablo 4, letting them make the Druid and other classes a bit more personalized to their preferences. With the class buffs on the way, at least one Druid complaint for Diablo 4 may well be fixed. As for further customization options, that remains on players’ unfulfilled Diablo 4 wishlists for now.