Diablo 4 Reveals First Three Classes

Blizzard finally, formally announced Diablo 4 during its annual BlizzCon event by unveiling the first look at the new game with a cinematic and a gameplay trailer that followed shortly afterwards. With these trailers came a lengthy look at how Diablo 4 will apparently differ from Diablo 3 with a renewed focus on gory combat and grisly settings. Blizzard also revealed the first three classes that’ll be in Diablo 4 and offered some more info on how they’ll work.

Making good on rumors that surfaced prior to the reveal, the first three classes that we know of in Diablo 4 are the Barbarian, the Druid, and the Sorceress. Each of those three classes were revealed during Blizzard’s event when they were shown resting around a campfire, each of them sporting distinctly different looks to highlight their abilities and backgrounds.

Over on the Diablo 4 site that’s already up now, you can see more information on each of the three classes. Short descriptions of each class provided insights into what they’re capable of for returning Diablo players or those who’ve never used one of the three characters. You can find each of those descriptions below with the gameplay trailer at the top showing what them in action.

Barbarian

“The Barbarian has unparalleled strength and expertly wields an entire arsenal in battle, with a weapon for every occasion,” Blizzard said about the Barbarian character. “He bellows intimidating war cries and unleashes ground-shaking slams to send approaching hordes reeling.”

Sorceress

“The Sorceress shapes the elements into whatever form is necessary to ensure victory, from hurling bolts of lightning, impaling her foes upon jagged spikes of ice, and raining flaming meteors down from the sky,” Blizzard said about the Sorceress.

Druid

“The Druid is a savage shapeshifter, fluidly transforming between the forms of a towering bear or a vicious werewolf to fight alongside the creatures of the wild,” Blizzard said about the Druid. “He also commands the power of earth, wind, and storm, unleashing nature’s wrath to devastating effect.”

Blizzard just now announced Diablo 4, so you’re not missing out on much yet if you’re just now catching up. It was announced with a cinematic trailer with that video followed by a gameplay trailer immediately afterwards.

Diablo 4 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, though it does not yet have a release date at this time.