Diablo 4 Reveals New Spiritborn Class Details

After months of waiting, Diablo 4 fans finally got their first look at the Spiritborn. The brand-new class in the Diablo universe comes from the jungles of Nahantu to help fight back against the armies of Hell. With Mephisto making his play for world domination in the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion, players will need to make use of the Spiritborn’s unique powers to save the day. With this initial reveal, Blizzard delivered a slick new trailer and an in-depth deep dive into the class for anyone interested in digging into the nitty-gritty of the Spiritborn’s moveset. Regardless of how deep you want to get, Diablo 4‘s new class looks great.

In many ways, the Spiritborn is going to remind players of the Druid class from Diablo 2. You aren’t transforming into beasts or using pets to deal damage, but the Spiritborn does call upon animal spirits for many of its attacks. In the trailer, we see the class using a spiritual gorilla to slam the ground with a massive attack and a jaguar to quickly get around the battlefield and take on multiple enemies in quick succession. The Spiritborn can also use the spirits of the eagle and centipede to give them even more tools.

Of course, you won’t be relying solely on the spirits to defeat your foes. In its overview, Blizzard says, “Spiritborn are versatile warriors who fuse devastating three-hit-combo attacks and acrobatic fluidity into a potent display of their ferocity. They are masters of hand-to-hand combat, doling out lethality at close range through the ability to extend their wrath with the aid of spirit energy and their favored demon-slaying implement, the glaive. Their physical prowess allows them to block or dodge incoming strikes, absorbing this power for themselves or redirecting it back at their aggressors.” Clearly, this class can hold its own even when the spirits need to take a break.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Vessel of Hatred expansion launches on October 8th. In addition to the new Spiritborn class, the expansion adds the new jungle region of Nahantu to explore, continues the quest from the mainline story with Mephisto, and a co-op, end-game activity that sounds like Diablo’s version of raids from MMOs. This is also the first of what Blizzard plans to make yearly expansion content, so Diablo 4 fans can rest easy knowing several more classes are likely coming over the next several years.