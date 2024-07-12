Diablo 4 Sets Date for Spiritborn Class Reveal

At last year’s BlizzCon, the developers at Blizzard Entertainment announced that it’s working on a new expansion for Diablo 4. Vessel of Hatred is due out later this year and will take players to the jungles of Nahantu. The team is also introducing a new class into Diablo 4 that has never appeared in the franchise’s long history. Recently, Blizzard announced that the class is called the Spiritborn and calls them the “apex predator of the jungle.” However, fans haven’t learned much more about them besides the name since they were revealed. That all changes next week because Blizzard is pulling back the curtain to discuss the Spiritborn’s “class design, gameplay, lore, and much more” on July 18th.

As mentioned, we don’t know much more about the class than its name, so it’s great to see that we’re finally getting a big new drop of information. Of course, there are some assumptions to be made based on how the Spirtborn character looks in its key art. We can see that the Spiritborn is using a massive spear weapon as its main damage-dealer. However, if you look closely, you’ll notice that they also have claw bones attached to their wrists, giving them a Wolverine-like look. You’ll likely be able to use both weapons while adventuring through the jungle, though it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that the wrist claws are abilities and not something you earn gear for.

It’s also worth noting that the Spiritborn is wearing a headdress that looks like a massive jungle cat. With that in mind, we might see the class use different forms of stealth to attack from the shadows and deal big damage. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait much longer to learn the character’s full kit. Remember, the big livestream starts on July 18th at 11:00 AM PT.

The Spiritborn isn’t the only new addition coming in the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Blizzard is also adding the new jungle region and more story content that further explores Mephisto’s “malicious agenda.” There are also new mercenaries to hire and a new co-op end-game dungeon to take on with your friends. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Vessel of Hatred launches on October 8th