Diablo 4 Season 5 Adds Wave-Based Roguelite Mode

The developers at Blizzard Entertainment recently revealed the first set of patch notes for the Diablo 4 Season 5 Public Test Realm. The test server opens on June 25th, giving players about a week to test out all of the upcoming features and help Blizzard prepare for Season 5's August 6th release date. After the success of Diablo 4 Season 4, the developers are looking to build on that content, paying particular attention to endgame content in the hit action adventure. With this patch, Blizzard is adding a new wave-based roguelite mode called the Infernal Horde, which should give players plenty of reasons to jump back into Diablo 4 and slay some demons.

In previous seasons, Blizzard has introduced Helltides as endgame content for veteran players. Infernal Hordes takes that concept to the next level. When each horde attacks, players will have to endure 90 seconds of constant waves of demons. After dealing with the horde, players will be able to collect Burning Aether to spend on gear at the end of a successful run and have a choice between three Infernal Offers. These Offers stack throughout your run, allowing you to customize the difficulty of the Hordes to your liking. The more difficult you make the hordes, the more rewards you'll earn at the end. Once you've selected your Infernal Offer, the next wave begins. If you survive the Infernal Horde, you can then take on the five members of the Fell Council for an added challenge. Veteran players will remember these enemies as the protectors of Mephisto during Diablo 2, and after you kill them, you can spend your Burning Aether on new gear and currency.

Of course, that's only the tip of the iceberg for Season 5 in Diablo 4. Players will have an entire new endgame questline to work through as they learn more about the Infernal Hordes. There are also several new Legendary and Unique items, many of which will completely change your playstyle if you're lucky enough to find them. These can be found after destroying any enemy, but your best chance comes from taking on Infernal Hordes. Blizzard is also introducing three new accessibility features, including an on-screen compass to help with navigation around the game world.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 5 officially kicks off on August 6th, but players can jump into the PTR from June 25th to July 2nd.