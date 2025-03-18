Diablo 4 Update New PC Performance Settings

Blizzard Entertainment launched Diablo 4 back in 2023, implementing new changes to the hit action RPG at a consistent pace. This includes the addition of its expansion, Vessel of Hatred, which released just last year. These updates can include anything from the typical bug fixes, to brand new features and content for players to consume as they defeat the hordes of demons that haunt Sanctuary. The latest Diablo 4 update isn’t too content-rich, but it does add a brand new performance setting for PC, as well as bug fixes for its latest season, Season of Witchcraft.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Diablo 4 update for the game’s 2.1.4 build includes support for Intel XeLL and XeSS Frame Generation. To put it in the simplest terms, this is Intel’s version of AI-powered upscaling similar to NVIDIA’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR. It is intended to give players more frames, and more consistent frames even at high resolutions. The option will be under the graphics settings in-game for players who have the proper hardware to utilize the technology. As such, Blizzard has enabled resolution scaling by default, with the method chosen based on the player’s hardware.

For console players, it really is just a bunch of bug fixes pertaining to both the base game and the Season of Witchcraft. This includes improvements to performance, stability, and visuals, as well as fixes for the Scour event.

Here is everything added in the new Diablo 4 update for build 2.1.4:

Support for Intel XeLL and XeSS Frame Generation has been added. Settings can be found in the graphics menu for players on PC who meet the hardware requirements.

By default, Diablo IV will now enable resolution scaling for better performance. The scaling method chosen will be based on the user’s hardware configuration.

Bug Fixes

Season of Witchcraft

Fixed an issue where the Scour event could not be completed in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the icons on the minimap for Herb nodes could disappear during the Scour event.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins could be hard to hear in Headhunt zones.

Fixed an issue where Cocoons could destroy Druid Boulder projectiles.

Miscellaneous