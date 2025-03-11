BlizzCon Skips 2025, Will Return Next Year

In theory, BlizzCon is an annual celebration of Blizzard Entertainment’s popular franchises including World of Warcraft, Diablo, and more. However, the convention has seen its fair share of cancellations over the years, including skipping out on BlizzCon 2024. Now, Blizzard has confirmed that there will once again be no BlizzCon event this year. This marks the first time that BlizzCon has missed two years in a row, but it’s not all bad news. In a March 11th statement from Blizzard Entertainment, BlizzCon is confirmed to return in 2026, with a date and location already set for the event. So, while Blizzard fans will have to wait another year to gather officially in person, it’s time to make plans for BlizzCon 2026.

BlizzCon will take place on September 12th and 13th, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center. While Blizzard did not provide a reason for skipping another year before the next big event, the update regarding the 2026 event does include the statement “It’s important that we put on an event worthy of our community.” This suggests that Blizzard may be taking some extra time to re-imagine the event after it was last held in 2023. In fact, the team behind BlizzCon confirms that the event will bring back BlizzCon staples alongside new additions to “meaningfully elevate” the experience. The announcement includes a teaser trailer to start drumming up excitement on the “road to BlizzCon.”

In previous years, BlizzCon has included classic convention staples like panels, hands-on gameplay and competitions, and an exciting Opening Ceremony to kick it all off. The convention celebrates various Blizzard Entertainment titles, giving fans of World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and more a chance to gather in person and share their love of the games. It has historically taken place in the Anaheim Convention Center, so the venue, at least, will not be changing when the convention returns in 2026.

BlizzCon 2026: What We Know So Far

Aside from confirming the location and dates for BlizzCon 2026, Blizzard hasn’t shared too many additional details. As the convention is still more than a year away, more specifics will likely emerge as plans are solidified. For now, we know that the event will return to Anaheim Convention Center, where it has been held in the past. It will take place over two days, September 12th and 13th, 2026.

The event is set to include some of the same staple events from previous years, but will introduce new elements. When BlizzCon was cancelled in 2024, the company noted that the “decision was not made lightly.” The 2025 cancellation has been approached more quietly, with the emphasis falling on the fact that the convention returns in 2026, not that we’re missing out on another year. That said, Blizzard notes they’re building the event “just like we build our games” focusing on their commitment to the community that loves Blizzard’s various gaming properties. Their FAQ regarding virtual tickets also hints that there may be a virtual component to the con, as they state a desire for “the entire community to have an exciting and enjoyable BlizzCon.”

Tickets for BlizzCon 2026 aren’t yet up for sale, but gamers can sign up for BlizzCon updates via the official website to be notified when ticket sales begin. Further details about panels, events, and the overall lineup for BlizzCon 2026 will likely arrive via these channels, as well.

