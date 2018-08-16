‘Diablo III Eternal Collection’ Nintendo Switch Trailer Revealed, Coming This Year

It’s official! Diablo III Eternal Collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Check out the brand new announcement trailer above!

As you can see, Diablo III Eternal will be hitting Nintendo Switch with all of the previously released additional content. That means that you’ll be getting the latest version of the base game, the Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer DLC. Not only that, but new players on Nintendo Switch can also snag some exclusive in-game items you’ll only find on Switch. Ganondorf will be featured as a playable character through an exclusive armor set, and we can see some Legend of Zelda themed items as well. Players can unlock a Cucco companion pet, and a triforce portrait frame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This morning press release confirms that you’ll be able to play cooperatively with up to four players in a party. You can share a screen locally, play together via local wireless multiplayer, or play online together on the Nintendo Switch Online service.

“The Eternal Collection is the definitive version of Diablo III, and we’re thrilled to team up with Nintendo to unleash it for Nintendo Switch gamers around the world later this year,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Bringing the world together through epic entertainment is core to our mission at Blizzard—we can’t wait to welcome a new generation of demon-slayers to Sanctuary.”

“At Nintendo, we’re huge fans of rich and compelling games that speak to players around the world,” said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America President and COO. “By partnering with companies like Blizzard, we’re able to create new ways of engaging with beloved content. Blizzard and Nintendo share a commitment to redefining the way people play games, and with Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch, that means players can now explore the vast world of Sanctuary anytime they like, and anywhere they go.”

We don’t have an official release date yet, but we can look forward to the game coming this year, and that is a great comfort. At any rate, this is proof that Activision Blizzard has turned its attention to the Nintendo Switch and is willing to support the platform. If Diablo III sells well on the Switch, you can mark my words: Overwatch is surely no more than a year away. There’s just too much money there to leave on the table, and Fortnite has proved that players are willing to spend boat-loads on cosmetics and skins.