Rumor: Diablo III Coming to Nintendo Switch

With the impressive gaming library continuing to grow for the Nintendo Switch, and more and more surprising ports making their way onto the hybrid console, it’s no wonder that the rumor mill is in a constant state of overdrive. As we wait for the Dark Souls Remastered title to make its way onto the latest platform, it seems there is another realm of demons coming to the Big N: Diablo III.

Several reports have been circulating recently about the hit Blizzard game coming to the Nintendo Switch, and the number of alleged “confirmed” sources continues to grow. Though, just like with any rumor, until either Nintendo or Blizzard themselves confirm the latest speculation, take all new information with a grain of salt.

The latest report comes from Neoseeker, but they are not alone with the bold statement of what’s next from Nintendo. According to site, “Blizzard is looking to implement local play with multiple Switches, allowing you to team up for local co-op action as you run around Sanctuary to stop Diablo.“

The DOOM port was fantastic and blew expectations out of the water, so this latest report isn’t too far-fetched. Blizzard has also stated in the past that they are interested in the hybrid console with commentary regarding their franchises. For now, it’s all just rumor, but perhaps we could be seeing a formal announcement at this year’s E3. More than likely, however, unless the game is slated for an earlier release, we might end up getting the alleged confirmation much later in the year at BlizzCon.

For more about the game:

Twenty years have passed since the Prime Evils were defeated and banished from the world of Sanctuary. Now, you must return to where it all began – the town of Tristram – and investigate rumors of a fallen star, for this is the first sign of evil’s rebirth, and an omen that the End Times have begun.