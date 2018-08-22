‘Diablo III’ Will Use Nintendo Switch App for Voice Chat

After months and months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Blizzard and Nintendo have finally revealed that Diablo III is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Not only is the port happening, it’s also coming with Nintendo-exclusive item, all of the expansions, and Adventure Mode right out of the box. But part of this game’s magic is its co-op feature which has prompted a few questions as to how the chat will work. Luckily, Nintendo has confirmed how they are approaching the upcoming title.

Diablo III can be played locally, local wirelessly, or via wireless internet. Whether you want to play with a Joy-Con or a Pro controller is entirely up to you, but if you’re playing with friends that aren’t on that couch with you, chat would be useful. The game is confirmed to be a part of Nintendo’s Online Service and while that is good news for those interested in Cloud Saving, it does mean players are urged to use the Nintendo Switch app for voice chat. That means being tied to a mobile device.

If that doesn’t appeal to you and since there is no internal voice chat option, there are other third party resources available as well such as TeamChat, Discord, and more. A slight bummer for some but the bright side is that the gameplay looks absolutely phenomenal on the handheld device. You can see for yourself in our previous coverage here with six glorious minutes of real-time gameplay.

Want to learn even more about Diablo III Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch? Here’s what Blizzard had to say about the latest arrival, “Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch takes full advantage of the console’s flexibility and versatility with multiple intuitive and ultra-responsive controller configuration options. Whether you prefer dual-wielding Joy-Cons, sitting elbow-to-elbow on the couch with your friends using a single Joy-Con each, or entering the fray armed with a Pro Controller, you’ll be able to slay your way. Up to four players can embark on grand cooperative crusades to cleanse Sanctuary—side by side in front of a single Nintendo Switch screen or linking multiple consoles together wirelessly.”

It also comes with some amazing exclusives including, “The Legend og Ganondorf cosmetic armor set, Tri-Force portrait frame, Cucco pet, and Echoes of the Mask cosmetic wings.” We don’t have a release date quite yet, but we know it’s coming soon!

