Diablo Immortal Team Is "Not Necessarily Going to Block" Emulation

Diablo Immortal is a mobile game through and through with no announced plans to have it available on any other platform, but that doesn’t mean Diablo fans will always be playing Diablo Immortal on the screen right in front of them. Just as people are now becoming more accustomed to playing console games off their primary devices through cloud gaming and other methods, things like Apple’s AirPlay or Google’s Chromecast have enabled people to play their mobile games on larger devices and screens. Emulation is also another common method for playing mobile games without a dedicated mobile device, and when it comes to emulation and Diablo Immortal, the team working on the game has said it’s “not necessarily going to block” people from emulating it.

ComicBook.com spoke to Diablo Immortal’s Lead Game Producer Caleb Arseneaux and Senior System Designer Kris Zierhut during BlizzConline to learn more about Diablo Immortal and any plans to support the range of ways players might prefer to interact with the game. Zierhut said he’d already used his Apple TV to cast the game elsewhere while playing, so that’s supported natively through Apple’s iOS features. Arseneaux expanded on the answer by saying emulation is a related topic that’s brought up frequently and that Blizzard won’t necessarily be blocking that way of playing.

“And, I think another question we get is emulation support,” Arseneaux said. “And so, for us, we're not necessarily going to block folks from emulating the game, but I think for us, our focus – and I know I sound like a broken record – but it has been to make sure the mobile experience is just super awesome and that we hit it out of the park there, because, for us, mobile isn't just another platform.”

Arseneaux continued to say this sort of Diablo game could potentially give people a way to experience the series if they’ve never been able to properly do so before.

“It also represents a whole new audience that potentially has never played any Diablo game before,” he continued. “And maybe they don't have a gaming rig at home. Maybe they don't have a console, but they definitely have a smartphone. And so, we wanted to bring in those players. And then hopefully, they feel so at home in sanctuary that they want to try other Diablo games. And so I think there's a rich ecosystem of Diablo we're hoping to pull people into.”

Diablo Immortal is planned for mobile devices and does not yet have a set release date.