‘Diablo Immortal’ Is “Pretty Much Ready”, According to NetEase CFO

Blizzard’s mobile Diablo game called Diablo Immortal is “pretty much ready” according to Yang Zhaoxuan, the CFO of developer NetEase.

Zhaoxuan updated analysts on the status of the game during a conference call, Bloomberg reported, and said NetEase was gearing up for the release of Diablo Immortal in China. The mobile Diablo game was announced by Blizzard back in November during BlizzCon 2018, and just a few months later, the developer working alongside Blizzard to release the game said it’s pretty much finished from their perspective.

That doesn’t mean the developer knows when it’ll be released though with the game only known to be releasing some time this year. For more information on that, Zhaoxuan advised asking Blizzard.

“From a co-developer’s perspective the game development is pretty much ready,” Bloomberg reported the NetEase CFO said during the call. “As to the exact launch timetable, I would encourage the market to direct their questions directly to Activision Blizzard.”

Diablo Immortal’s announcement during BlizzCon 2018 drew criticism from hardcore Diablo fans and attendees who had hopes for news of a Diablo 4 announcement or something of that nature to come from the event. Instead, the fanbase known for gravitating to the PC platform was presented with a mobile-only Diablo installment. Blizzard attempted to temper expectations for the Diablo-related announcements prior to the start of the event, but the efforts did little to prevent the backlash following the announcement. Blizzard also said it didn’t anticipate such a negative reaction to Diablo Immortal.

Trailers like the ones above that revealed the game with a cinematic and gave a first look at gameplay were released alongside the reveal, but news on the Diablo Immortal front has been quiet since then. With NetEase now saying its part of the mobile game’s development is basically wrapped up, it begs the question of when the game will be released, but that info remains unknown until Blizzard announces it.

