DICE: Battlefield V Is All About ‘Fun’ Over ‘Authenticity’

Since its stellar reveal yesterday, Battlefield V has been getting all sorts of positive buzz from its community. Unfortunately it's also been the target of "haters" out there who feel that women don't belong in a World War II game -- despite the fact that women actually fought during World War II. (Do your research, dudes.)

Some even argued that, by including women, the game was straying away from its authenticity. This prompted a few smarmy folks on Twitter to post images like a soldier shooting a flamethrower from a horse, among other things.

But DICE decided to double down and comment on the matter, indicating that their games are more about "fun" than authenticity. In a quote over on Twitter, Aleksander Grondal, who serves as executive producer for the company, noted "We will always put fun over authenticity" while quoting one of the Twitter folks making fun of the negative arguments. You can see that tweet below.

We will always put fun over authentic :) https://t.co/JGLfZh7CfO — Aleksander Grøndal (@Alekssg) May 24, 2018

To be honest, this issue has become far more overblown than it needs to be. Women belong in the game, period.

But that didn't stop a few fans from dropping their two cents on the matter after Grondal posted his quote:

I guess it depends on your definition of fun. A Hardline style toggle would allow all people to play the game in the way that they enjoy. Choice is good. pic.twitter.com/E4WE3Jjgyf — Sam 🇦🇺 (@samberto) May 24, 2018

Problem is getting the right balance is virtually impossible. Players won't buy customisation items that aren't outlandish, and people who value a veneer of authenticity will be turned off by even a minor shift in tone. — Sam 🇦🇺 (@samberto) May 24, 2018

Putting "fun over authentic" is probably not a great way to approach a game based around a real war in which millions of people died. — Matt Codd (@MC_Odd) May 24, 2018

Exactly! :)

You're making a game not a bloody historical documentary. — aWildWatermelon (@aWildWatermelon) May 24, 2018

In spite of the criticisms, Battlefield V's feedback thus far has been strongly positive with a lot of fans highly anticipating the game. And it's bound to get some attention this holiday season as its release is sandwiched between Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Bring on the combat!

Battlefield V releases on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.