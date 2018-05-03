Rumor: DICE’s Battlefield WWII Project Might Be a Bad Company Sequel

There’s a lot of hype building for DICE’s Battlefield V, which could be considered a sure bet for the EA Play presentation taking place next month. But there’s also some talk about what else is in the work, as the developer is reportedly working on a World War II game.

An interesting new conversation has emerged on Twitter (well, it did before it mysteriously vanished), noting that the WWII project might not just be any old game. Instead, it could be a sequel to a series that we haven’t seen in a long time.

Apparently a fan of Battlefield took to Twitter last night, noting a project called Battlefield 2018. Now at first we assumed that would be Battlefield V, but that may actually happen in 2019 — and that leaves the path free and clear for that WWII game.

Here’s where things get interesting. The user, named Abbas Alrubaie, noted that “Battlefield 2018 (smiley face) is BC3 #Battlefield2018.”

Before Battlefield took off the way it did, DICE worked on the Bad Company side series, which was a big hit on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC. It lasted for two games and it presented a more personable side of the Battlefield series, following a quartet of soldiers that worked closely together to stop enemies. (You can actually play the Bad Company games on Xbox One backward compatibility, if you want to check them out.)

Back to the Twitter thing. That could just be anyone talking about Battlefield, but based on the image that Resetera captured (which we included below), Abbas is actually followed by the official Battlefield Twitter account. People still had their doubts, but there may be some connection there.

We actually went to check on the status of this tweet but since that time, Abbas has deleted the tweet and set his account to private. This could add some possible legitimacy to the story, as DICE may have spoken to him to keep things quiet until next month’s EA Play event.

If it does end up being Bad Company 3, many fans would be thrilled. While Battlefield 1 was a well-received game back in 2016, some fans have been clamoring for its return And at this point, we might actually get it.

Take all of this with a grain of salt, of course. EA hasn’t said a word and we haven’t been able to talk to Abbas at all — and we don’t even know what his ties are with DICE. It could just be an observation from an outside source. But…if Bad Company 3 does end up getting announced next month — with Battlefield V to follow sometime in 2019 — we could be in for some good times on the first-person shooting front.

We’ll see what the publisher has up its sleeve when EA Play’s press conference takes place just days before E3, on June 9. If you’re interested in registering for the event, check out the official website here.