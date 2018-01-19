New Digimon Game Will Be Censored in the West Due to Fear of Religious Backlash

Bandai Namco has a long history of interesting narrative and strange (and sometimes controversial) design choices, but apparently the company draws the line at nuns because they have decided at the last minute to censor one of the sisters in the new Digimon game as to not rile up religious audiences.

This decision only affects the US Digimon Hacker’s Memory game, as Bandai confirms that the European audiences will not be affected. The specific reason is unknown, other than generalised religious purposes, but some have speculated that this could be in part to the large amount of backlash that Hitman received with they had gun-toting nuns in their game. Whether a specific instance has inspired this change, or just a general call in judgement, is unclear.

So for those particularly wanting to see Sister Noir in her original form – sorry, NA fans. Sister Ciel is sure to be just as enjoyable, though significantly more pastel. For now, Hacker’s Memory is now available for PlayStation 4.

