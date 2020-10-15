Digimon Survive Delayed to 2021

✖

Bandai Namco Entertainment today announced that the upcoming Digimon video game Digimon Survive will no longer release in 2020. The title, which had been delayed to 2020 previously, is now set to release in 2021. As you might expect, the reason given for the new delay is "the effects of current world events" -- as in, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Digimon Survive team would like to extend our thanks to fans from around the world for their support during development, especially in these difficult times," the new statement from Kazumasa Habu, producer of Digimon Survive, reads in part. "We had originally planned to launch Digimon Survive in 2020 but current world events have shifted our development timing and we have made the difficult decision to push Digimon Survive's launch to 2021."

You can check out the full statement below:

Digimon fans, we have an important message from #Digimon game producer, Habu Kazumasa: pic.twitter.com/DtJhLiTwlR — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) October 15, 2020

Here's how Bandai Namco describes Digimon Survive on its website:

"Celebrating the franchise's 20th anniversary, Digimon Survive is a tactical RPG with a focus on storytelling and turn-based battles. Takuma Momozuka goes on a school camping trip only to find himself transported to a mysterious world full of monsters and danger. Join Takuma and Agumon as you craft your story and fight your way back home in Digimon Survive."

Digimon Survive is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2021. As the statement notes above, more information is expected to be released about the title in Spring 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Digimon Survive so far? Are you looking forward to playing the video game when it releases?