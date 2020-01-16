New Digimon Game Reveals Character Details

Today, Bandai Namco released a slew of new details for Digimon Survive, it’s new Digimon game coming this year and that’s described as a strategy game meets role-playing game meets visual novel. More specifically, Bandai Namco has detailed one of the game’s main characters, Saki Kimijima, and Floramon, a plant-type Digimon that players will be able to utilize during the game. Beyond these new character details, the publisher and games maker also detailed what players will be doing outside of battles and cutscenes.

Saki Kimijima: “A first-year middle school girl who participates in the extracurricular camp. She has a freewheeling and honest personality in that she clearly says whatever it is she wants to say. A girl who stresses her feelings for better or worse, her personality remains unchanged even when she wanders into another world, and saying exactly what is on her mind may lead to friction against others… She is unable to accept death as a reality, and believes everything is going to be alright.”

Floramon: “While categorized as a Plant-type, she is an unusual Digimon that evolved like a reptile. She is a friend to Saki, and her refreshing personality is an excellent match for the middle schooler.”

In addition to providing the above character details, Bandai Namco also detailed what it’s calling “Free Action,” which happens when the story isn’t progressing. Basically, players will be presented with two options: one that sounds like you will train or learn how to better survive and the other will allow you to walk around and talk to other characters for a limited amount of time. If you choose the latter, the rest of the group and your friends will disperse and do their own thing. Further, by choosing the latter, you will be able to train your Digimon and collect rewards via battles.

Digimon Survive is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports or a release date beyond sometime this year. Further, it’s also unclear what price point the game will take on, but it will presumably be $60.

