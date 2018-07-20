Digimon Survive Announced For PS4, Nintendo Switch

As we previously reported it would, Bandai Namco announced a brand-new Digimon game this week, dubbed Digimon Survive.

Details on the title are currently a bit light, but what we do know is the game is being pitched as a survival simulation RPG centered on story and choices, and is in development for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What we also know is that the protagonist of the game will be a boy named Takuma Momotsuka, who’s in his second-year as a middle school student, and who has suddenly been transported from camp to a dangerous world where life-threatening monsters inhabit and rule.

The rest of the tale is a classic story of returning home, as Momotsuka and his partner Digimon Agumon venture through the dangerous world and find a way out and back home.

The following, further details are provided (Famitsu via Gematsu):

“Your Choices Affect Digivolution and the Story – The choices you make during your adventure will change the development of the story, as well as the monsters you can Digivolve during battle. There are various possibilities. While conversation scenes use 2D illustrations, they are depicted with 3D-esque spatial presentation.

“Explore Another World – The keys to the story are hidden at various points on the field. Point and click at locations of interest to investigate.

“Simulation Battles Where Choice Determines Victory – Move your Digimon partners around the field and fight against enemies. During battle, “Energy” is used to perform actions, including Digivolution. Skillfully utilizing your Energy is the key to victory.”

Digimon Survive is scheduled to arrive sometime next year, 2019. It’s important to note that Digimon Survive isn’t the new Digimon Story game that producer Kazumasa Habu teased last year. It’s unclear when said game will be revealed.

For more details on Digimon Survive, be sure to tune in on July 29th when Bandai Namco hosts the “Digimon Thanksgiving 2018 Special Meeting and Latest Game Report” live stream that will take place from 19:00 to 22:45 JST. Or, just read about the news right here on WWG.

As always, feel free to hit the comments and let us know what you think of the news. Will this finally be the Digimon game to put the series back on the map in the video game world?