New Digimon Survive Screenshots Revealed

Bandai Namco has revealed a brand-new batch of screenshots of its visual novel meets strategy game, Digimon Survive.

The new screenshots feature a look into the game’s turn-based strategic battles and a little bit of the action that can happen during them, as well as two of the game’s characters, its choice-making system, and of course, some Digimon.

For those that don’t know: the two human characters are Minoru Hyuga and Aoi Shibuya, who were revealed last month as companion characters to the protagonist. The former, the boy, is classmates with protagonist Takumi, and is described as being the optimist of the gang of friends. Bandai Namco defines the character as having a big personality with the knack to occasional get a bit reckless. His Digimon partner is Falcomon (the little bird looking guy).

Meanwhile, Aoi Shibuya is pitched as an honest and gentle upperclassmen (so older), who posseses an articulate personality. She and her partner Labramon (the white and red doggo) take care of cooking and security of the game’s base.

As you may have noticed, all of the screenshots are in Japanese. However, Bandai Namco is planning on bringing the game west, almost certainly with localization.

Digimon Survive is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is scheduled to release sometime next year. You can read a little bit more about the game, below:

“Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi.

“Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger.

“As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.”