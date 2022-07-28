Digimon Survive Asks Players to Not Spoil the Story

Bandai Namco is set to release the new video game Digimon Survive for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One tomorrow, July 29th. The title follows an original story that blends visual novel narrative mechanics with tactical grid-based gameplay. And there are, of course, digital monsters involved. Ahead of the game's release, Bandai Namco has made an official, explicit request for players not to spoil Digimon Survive for two months following its release.

"Digimon Survive tells a deeply personal story with many twists and turns," the official request from Bandai Namco reads in part. "To keep the surprises special, we ask players to avoid posting anything on social media that may spoil the story from Chapter 5 onward for the first two months after Digimon Survive's release."

"However, if you do post, please mark your content as a spoiler in a way that clearly indicates to others that spoilers are present," the request continues. "Let's keep Digimon Survive a one-of-a-kind experience!"

While somewhat unusual, it's not entirely new for developers and publishers to ask that players not spoil a given video game on social media. Elden Ring, which is also published by Bandai Namco, had a similar request earlier this year ahead of its release, though it wasn't as definitive about the whole "wait at least two months, please," part of it.

"After getting lost on a school trip, Takuma Momozuka finds himself transported to a world inhabited by ferocious foes and new allies," the official description of Digimon Survive states. "Join Takuma and his friends as they fight their way back home. Craft your story in this thrilling visual novel with turn-based combat."

As noted above, Digimon Survive is set to release for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One tomorrow, July 29th. It is available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, respectively. Additionally, Digimon Survive comes with launch bonuses in the form of the Guilmon DLC and HP Support Equipment. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Digimon video game right here.

What do you think about the request not to spoil Digimon Survive? Are you looking forward to checking out the new Digimon video game for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!

