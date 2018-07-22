Digimon Survive Gets First Screenshots

Following its reveal via V-Jump, Bandai Namco has launched the official website for Digimon Survive, and in the process has revealed the key art and the first two screenshots of the game.

Unfortunately, the website doesn’t divulge anything further, but you can check out the two new screenshots below (the key art is pictured above).

UPDATE: Three new screenshots have since been released (first three pictured):

The latter screenshot illustrates the game’s decision making and story, which Bandai Namco says is integral to the game. Apparently, the choices you make during the adventure will change the development of the story, as well as the monsters you can Digivolve during battle. As you can see, decisions will play out via conversation scenes using 2D illustrations that are depicted with 3D-esq spatial presentation. Interestingly the screenshot is a bit reminiscent of how conversations are represented in visual novel games, which I don’t know if that is a good thing or bad a thing, but I suppose we’ll find out soon enough.

Meanwhile, the former screenshot seems to showcase the game’s simulation battles “where choice determines victory.” Battles, which take a page out of the book of tactical games, take place on a field where you move your Digmon partners around in order to the fight enemies. During battle, “Energy” is used to perform actions, including Digivolution. According to Bandai Namco, skillfully utilizing your Energy is key to victory. Sounds like a tactical game right? Anyway, that is what the former screenshot seems to be showing.

If two screenshots isn’t enough to satiate your Digimon demands, I don’t blame you. Luckily, Bandai Namco is hosting a “Digimon Thanksgiving 2018 Special Meeting and Latest Game Report” live stream on July 29th from 19:00 to 22:45 JST, where it will provide more details on the upcoming game. You can find the livestream, when it happens, here.

Digimon Survive is in development for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It is expected to release sometime next year.

