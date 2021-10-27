Dimension 20 Announces New Season

Dimension 20, Dropout.tv’s anthology TTRPG series, has announced its new 4-episode season titled “Shriek Week.” The new season will feature Gabe Hicks as Game Master along with a slate of comedy superstars, including Ify Nwadiwe (Escape From the Bloodkeep), Dani Fernandez (Ralph Breaks the Internet), Lily Du (Tiny Heist), and Ally Beardsley (Fantasy High). The first episode will air exclusively on dropout.tv on Wednesday, November 10th.

The description for Shriek Week reads: “Ghosts and ghouls of the world, get ready for Dimension 20: Shriek Week – a story of four college seniors looking for romance, purpose, and (sometimes) blood. Because here at Bram University, monsters and the children of horror icons are stepping out of the shadows and seeking higher education. But this year is unlike any other – love is in the air, cryptids are letting loose, and the most epic week in the university’s history is underway.”

You can check out the full trailer for Dimension 20’s newest season below:

Dimension 20 has emerged as one of the leading TTRPG actual play series on the Internet. Created by Brennan Lee Mulligan, the show features a rotating pool of cast members and GMs, including TTRPG luminaries like Aabria Iyengar, Matthew Mercer, Emily Axford, Lou Wilson, Brian Murphy, Siobhan Thompson, Zac Oyama, Ally Beardsley, Gabe Hicks, and more. The show has quickly emerged as one of Dropout’s cornerstone series and is well worth the monthly subscription.

“Ultimately, if anything that we do on Dimension 20 can encourage people to take [tabletop roleplaying games] and make it their own and truly see that you can tell whatever kind of story you want to tell, then we’ve done what was so important for us to try to do,” said Mulligan in a past interview with ComicBook.com about the goals and importance of the show.

Dropout is a streaming platform owned and managed by CH Media, the company behind College Humor. The platform airs a variety of original programming, including the Um, Actually and Game Changer game shows.

The first episode of Dimension 20: Shriek Week will air on Dropout on November 10th.