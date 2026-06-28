Dino Crisis Remake From Capcom Reportedly Leaked

A Dino Crisis remake from Capcom has leaked, or potentially been leaked, at least. It has been 27 years since Capcom released the first Dino Crisis game in 1999 via the PS1 and the PS1 only. The survival-horror game eventually came to Sega Dreamcast and PC in 2000, but at launch, it was a PS1 exclusive. And for those that do not know, it was created by Shinji Mikami, the creator of Resident Evil, and developed by the same studio responsible for Resident Evil at the time. Since 2019, Resident Evil has been getting remake after remake, but other Capcom games haven’t been so lucky. This may finally be changing, though.

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According to Team Biohazard, a remake of the 1999 PS1 game is in the works, and has been since 2022. That said, despite being in the works for four years, it sounds like much of it has been pre-production, if not entirely pre-production, because the source notes its announcement isn’t coming until 2028 or 2029, presumably for a 2029 or 2030 release based on how Capcom’s reveal-to-release pipelines typically work. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor. There is no mention of platforms, but it will presumably be multi-platform, like previous and current Capcom remakes. Given the heritage of the game as a PS1 exclusive, it’s possible Sony could moneyhat exclusivity, but this is unlikely as Capcom doesn’t seem interested in these deals. The same was true of the early Resident Evil games, but they have not been exclusive for any given platform when remade.

A Long Time Coming

Dino Crisis has been dormant since 2003, and Dino Crisis 3. Meanwhile, there have been rumors of a remake of the first game for many years, and so far, nothing has come of these rumors. Interestingly, Capcom did release the Dino Crisis Bundle in 2025, perhaps indicating interest in reviving the series or at least it was gauging interest for a revival. Whatever the case, Dino Crisis fans have been waiting a very long time for either a remake or a new game, a reboot, or really anything involving the series.

All of that said, take this new rumor with a grain of salt, especially given the lack of track record from the source. As you would expect, Capcom has not commented on this rumor, nor the speculation it has created. And we do not expect this to change as it never comments on rumors or speculation. If, for some reason, it bucks expectation and does comment, though, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.