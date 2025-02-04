Discord Suffers Outage That Won’t Allow Users to Send Messages

Discord has run into a widespread issue this afternoon that has left many users unable to send messages to one another. In the past, Discord has suffered technical problems that have resulted in the app being completely unresponsive. Now, another issue has hit the communication service, but it is strangely only impacting one portion of the platform.

At the time of this writing, Discord has acknowledged that it has an API error with the service that has resulted in messages not sending. The good news on this front is that Discord has said that it has already discovered the problem and it is in the process of pushing out a fix. It’s not known how long it will take for this fix to take hold, but the fact that Discord so quickly found a solution is a positive sign.

“The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented,” Discord wrote.

In all likelihood, this trouble with Discord shouldn’t last much longer and should result in the app being up and running in its normal state relatively soon. Still, if you’re having problems, just know that you’re not alone and it’s not your own Discord app that isn’t working as it should.