Call of Duty 2027 Rumor Indicates Big Changes for the Franchise

Call of Duty may be getting a big shakeup in 2027. The Call of Duty franchise has been going for over two decades now and has seen a lot of iterations. To date, there are over 20 mainline Call of Duty games and the series has gone to space, covered wars both real and fictional, and sent players into the future. It’s a franchise that is always trying to find a new way to keep players interested, something that is absolutely necessary when you’re this deep into the series. However, the series has gotten into a pattern where it is alternating between Modern Warfare and Black Ops games which has made them feel a bit stale.

Whether you liked the Call of Duty games of the mid-2010s or not, they were all trying to do very new and different things. It at least kept things a bit interesting, but now, the pattern is now two Modern Warfare games and then two Black Ops games. Black Ops 7 came as a surprise to some people who expected something different after Black Ops 6 came out last year. Black Ops 7 will be somewhat different simply by being set 40 years into the future from its predecessor.

Call of Duty 2027 Will Reportedly Be a New Subfranchise

Nevertheless, it seems like Sledgehammer Games is going to try to shake things up. The developer has been in a rocky spot for a number of years by having its development time reduced on Call of Duty: Vanguard and being forced to have a quick turn around on Modern Warfare III, but the developer has always made a great effort. According to Call of Duty insider, Call of Duty 2027 will be the first installment of a brand new subfranchise from Sledgehammer Games. Unfortunately, this means Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 isn’t going to happen and it may never happen if this new subfranchise is popular with fans.

EXCLUSIVE: COD2027 by Sledgehammer Games will NOT be Advanced Warfare 2 and will instead be set in a completely new subfranchise.



Set during the Modern era.



No Jetpacks but movement is planned to be a big focus.



Zombies is currently not planned for the game.



Get High is… pic.twitter.com/IRt67uAJe2 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) July 17, 2025

The leak claims that the game will be another modern Call of Duty series, but have an emphasis on martial arts as part of its combat. The leaker noted that they’ve heard there will be karate kicks and karate chops, which may sound odd for Call of Duty, but it could work if the studio is taking inspiration from something like John Wick. The action film franchise invented a style of action known as “gun-fu”, which combines martial arts with gunplay. Not many games have successfully replicated this style, but maybe Call of Duty could.

Similarly, it was mentioned that Call of Duty 2027 won’t have any kind of jetpacks, but there will still be a focus on movement. Unfortunately, there is no plan for a Zombies mode in this game and there’s no word on any kind of other co-op mode. It’s unclear what this new series will be called and exactly how it plans to differentiate itself from Modern Warfare, but hopefully it’s a step in the right direction to freshen things up. Sledgehammer is a talented Call of Duty studio, but has often been put in unfortunate circumstances that cause their games to be compromised. Hopefully, the team is given the time to cook and make something great again.