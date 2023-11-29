Discord Opening In-App Shop for Everyone

Back in October, Discord announced a slew of new features including an in-app shop in which users would be able to purchase different customizations for their avatars and profiles to show off in their Discord servers. Available first for Discord Nitro subscribers, this shop had purchasable items like animations that would play over your avatar picture as well as flashy profile effects that'd play whenever someone viewed your profile. After Discord Nitro subscribers got a taste of the shop first, the marketplace is now being opened up to all other users as of this week, Discord has announced.

If you are a Discord Nitro subscriber, you've likely already taken a peek in the shop at least once even if you didn't buy anything. Non-Nitro users could look at the shop but couldn't make a purchase previously. If this is all totally new to you, here's what you need to know:

Where Is the Discord Shop?

If you want to check out the Discord Shop's wares, you'll have to start by getting on the app only via a web browser or the desktop app itself as the mobile version of Discord doesn't currently support the shop. Once you're on one of those, hit the Discord button in the top-left that typically takes you to your direct messages. Once there, you should see three different options in the top-left corner: Friends, Nitro, and Shop.

Choosing the latter will take you to your destination. The shop can also be accessed whenever you're customizing your profile with a button placed there that'll take you straight to it.

What's in the Discord Shop?

Currently, the Discord Shop's offerings are categorized into four different categories: Fantasy, Anime, Breakfast, and DISXCORE. Past categories from October included the first three options listed there as well as Halloween and Fall.

Housed within each of those categories are different profile customizations and effects like a treasure chest that pops open over your profile pic, some anime-style emotes that also cover your avatar, and different backgrounds for your profile. Most of those cost real money with purchases ranging from $3.99 to $11.99, though Discord Nitro subscribers get a discount. Discord Nitro users also get access to the DISXCORE collection for free right now simply for having an subscription.

While the sets of what's available will rotate in and out of the shop, you of course get to keep what you buy regardless of what season it is or whether it's available or not. Discord said it'll soon have a winter-themed set as well as one more collection releasing before the end of the year. The option to gift items is also being added.

"The Shop will continue to be updated with new items, including the new Winter Wonderland set and one more before the year ends!" Discord's announcement said. "If you feel like your profile could use a bit more flourish, take a peek around from time to time – you never know if something new will make its way to the digital shelves."

The Discord Shop will be opened up this week to all users regardless of whether they're subscribed to Nitro.