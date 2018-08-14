‘Dishonored Is Resting,’ According to Devs

Dishonored is a fantastic game series by Arkane and its sequel was even better. With a narrative that continued to evolve in its intricacy — to a cast of characters players couldn’t help but fall in love with — the stealth-action series had a lot to offer its fans. Unfortunately for those hoping for a new entry, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. The Lead Designer for the game has confirmed that the series is “resting” for now.

In a recent interview with Lead Designer Ricardo Bare and VG247, fans learned the status of their beloved franchise. Though it looks bleak for the immediate future, that’s not to say the series is done for good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t say definitively what might happen down the road, anything could happen, but [Dishonored] is resting for now,” Bare said.

On the heels of the incredible spin-off, Death of the Outsider, it is a fantastic note to leave on. We got an amazing conclusion to the thrilling story, loose ends tied, and an amazing wrap-up to the experience as a whole. Though this particular franchise is getting its beauty sleep, Arkane has so much more on the horizon for players to enjoy.

“The things that are important to us as a studio are coherent, deep world building and environmental storytelling — we’re always going to craft spaces that you feel like you’re visiting, whether it’s Dunwall or Talos 1. It’s just as important a character as the player or the people you meet,” added Bare.

“Then it’s improvisational gameplay – giving players a bunch of cool abilities and tools, then saying, ‘You figure it out, you be creative, you own the experience.’ And, typically, we stick to first-person, though that’s not a hard rule and we might try other things from time to time,” he continued.

Who knows what the future holds for the studio? What would you hope to see from them since their time is freed up for other projects? Sound off with your hopes and desires from Arkane in the comment section below and tell us what you hope the future brings!