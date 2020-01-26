Dishonored Tabletop RPG Announced

Modiphius Entertainment, in partnership with Bethesda Softworks, has officially announced a new tabletop role-playing game set in the world of Arkane Studios’ Dishonored franchise. The 300-page rulebook is, aptly titled, Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game. While not terribly much is known about the upcoming role-playing game, Modiphius did release the first few details about its system alongside the announcement.

“In close collaboration with Dishonored‘s co-creative director Harvey Smith, Modiphius has worked with a diverse selection of writers and artists, some of which have already worked alongside Arkane Studios on the video game series,” Modiphius shared as part of the press release announcing the new tabletop game, “ensuring that the final product will live up to the fans’ expectations — while at the same time allowing them to explore the Empire of the Isles through a new lens.”

What, exactly, that looks like in practice remains to be seen. As of right now, all that’s officially been released of the upcoming tabletop role-playing game is the cover, which looks like it reuses some of the key art from the games to great effect, and some system information. You can check out the cover below:

We’re incredibly excited to announce that we’re designing the #Dishonored 2d20 #rpg game based on the BAFTA award-winning video game series by @ArkaneStudios and in partnership with @Bethesda. You can find out more and sign up for news here – https://t.co/bsexnaffT7 pic.twitter.com/ilTdO2UDlk — Modiphius (@Modiphius) January 22, 2020

“Award-winning rules developer Nathan Dowdell (Conan: Adventures in an Age Undreamed Of, Star Trek Adventures) has been adapting the 2d20 System for Dishonored, focusing on fast-paced storytelling and showcasing the strange powers of the Void and the ever-present Chaos mechanics — all under the banner of the new Momentum System,” the announcement stated. “Modiphius assembled a team of talented creatives, led by Federico Sohns (Nibiru RPG), to bring the essence of Dishonored‘s universe to the tabletop.”

What do you think of the news that there's going to be a tabletop role-playing game based on the Dishonored video games?

Here are some of the features of the upcoming rulebook for Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game, according to Modiphius:

An introduction to the Empire of the Isles, and an in-depth look at its history, its people and the struggles they face.

A step-by-step guide to play the role of the Protagonists: from grim assassins and rugged criminals, to intrepid explorers and stoic crown loyalists.

A host of antagonists and a myriad different storyhooks to inspire you, from the harsh, cold lands of Tyvia to sunny Karnaca.

Insight on the strange nature of the Void, as well as rules to harness the its reality-bending powers.

“The Oil Trail”, a mini-campaign in four acts that serves as a perfect introduction to the City of Dunwall.

A streamlined narrative edition of the Modiphius 2d20 game system.

As of yet, Modiphius’ Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game does not currently have an announced release date. The latest and greatest Dishonored video game from Arkane Studios, Dishonored 2, is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of tabletop gaming right here.