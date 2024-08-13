Disney Dreamlight Valley Releases A Rift in Time Act 3 Teaser Trailer

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s summer update is just around the corner, and it will include a mix of both free and paid content. Over the last few days, developer Gameloft has started to pull back the curtain on some of the things we can expect, including details about the game’s Star Path, as well as hints at a new building that will arrive. Today, Gameloft continued to hint at plans for the future, releasing a teaser trailer for Act III of A Rift in Time, the game’s paid DLC. In the teaser, we can get a glimpse at how things are playing out as a result of Jafar’s plans, and catch a glimpse at a new Steamboat Willie design for Mickey Mouse!

The teaser trailer for Act III of A Rift in Time can be found below.

According to Gameloft, Act III will see rifts opening up on Eternity Isle, and it will be up to the player to bring an end to Jafar’s plans. Unfortunately, today’s teaser trailer does not offer a whole lot in terms of new information, but thankfully we won’t have to wait long to learn more. A developer update video will be released on Wednesday, August 14th, and should give us a much better idea of what to expect from both the summer update, as well as Act III of A Rift in Time. At this time, none of this content has a release date, but Gameloft has confirmed that it will be released sometime in August. With the month nearly half over, we can probably expect a release date announcement sometime tomorrow.

A Rift in Time is the first paid expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The DLC has been broken up into three parts, with Act I released late last year, and Act II arriving in spring 2024. In addition to a new story, A Rift in Time has added new locations to explore, as well as multiple characters that have not been made available in the base game, including Gaston, EVE, and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. The expansion normally costs $29.99, though it has been discounted at various times.

