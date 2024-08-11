Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases August Star Path Rewards

A new update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley this month, and when it arrives, players can also expect to see a new Star Path. While Gameloft has yet to reveal any of the rewards that players can unlock, the game’s official Twitter account has offered a handful of teases in the form of three emoji combinations. This has become something of a trend for a while now, and it gives players a chance to make some guesses ahead of time! The first tease contains fire and a fly, the second has a feather and a scarf, and the third has a drop of water and the Tokyo Tower.

Since the August update will be themed around The Princess and the Frog, it’s highly likely that the first of these rewards will be based on the character Ray. Ray befriends Tiana in the movie, and plays a key part in the story. The current Mulan Star Path has a onesie based on the character Cri-Kee, and it’s very possible we could see something similar for Ray, as well. Meanwhile, the second hint seems to be pointing to a feather boa. Gameloft previously indicated that this Star Path would fit with The Princess and the Frog‘s 1920s setting, and that particular clothing option would fit nicely.

Finally, the last hint seems to be teasing a water tower that can be used to decorate the valley. It’s possible that could be based on the water tower from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which recently replaced Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom, and is coming this year to Disneyland. For those that have been collecting in-game items related to the Disney Parks, that would be a very nice inclusion!

With the new update slated for sometime this month, we should have a lot more information about the Star Path soon. From these few teases, it looks like there will be a lot to enjoy specifically for fans of The Princess and the Frog. However, sometimes these Star Path themes include rewards based on other Disney media, so we’ll have to wait and see what else can be expected!

