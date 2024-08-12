Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases New Building Coming in August Update

When Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s next update arrives sometime this month, players can look forward to the arrival of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, and a new Star Path featuring rewards from the movie. Further details are limited at this time, but it seems the summer update will see the arrival of a new building in the valley. The game’s official X/Twitter account has shared an image of the new building, though it has been somewhat blurred to preserve the surprise. However, it appears to be modeled after Tiana’s Palace as it appears in both the movie, as well as the restaurant found in Disneyland.

The image of Tiana’s Palace in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For several months now, the developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley have been teasing that the summer update would bring “new culinary delights.” It remains to be seen how the location will coexist with Chez Remy, and how it might differ. It’s possible players could still prepare meals for guests, or that Tiana herself might handle all the cooking. At this time, it’s all a big question, but we won’t have to wait long for some answers! Gameloft has announced that a developer update video will be released on Wednesday, outlining details about Tiana’s Palace, as well as other elements to expect from the new update.

It’s likely this developer video will provide a release date for the summer update, as well as information about the third and final chapter in the game’s expansion A Rift in Time. While information has been starting to trickle in for the free update, there’s been little said about the conclusion to the paid content. We know that players will have to stop Jafar’s plans and fix the rift, but there have been no additional details about what else to expect. Hopefully players that purchased the expansion will find a satisfying conclusion to the arc!

Gameloft has not announced a specific time for this week’s developer update video, but if it arrives at the same time as previous videos, we can probably expect to see it sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. ET.

How do you feel about the new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Are you excited for the arrival of Tiana’s Palace? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!