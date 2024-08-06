New Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap Reveals New Characters Coming in 2024

Late last year, Disney Dreamlight Valley revealed a roadmap laying out plans for the game through summer 2024. With just one update left on the current roadmap, developer Gameloft has released a second roadmap for the year, revealing several interesting things to come. The summer update has been narrowed down to an August release, with Tiana “bringing new culinary delights,” and a new Star Path which will pay tribute to the 1920s, when The Princess and the Frog takes place. Players that purchased the paid expansion A Rift in Time can also expect the third and final chapter’s arrival.

An image of the new roadmap can be found below.

Following this month’s update, players can expect to see the arrival of a pair of new characters in October: Timon and Pumbaa! Players will return to the Realm based on The Lion King, where they’ll be introduced to the beloved duo. While this is the first official confirmation of Timon and Pumbaa’s arrival, it’s not a complete surprise; back in January, a survey asked players about potential characters they would like to see added to the game. The survey featured three sets of characters fans could vote on: Timon and Pumbaa, Bo Peep and Rex, and Cogsworth and Lumiere. Apparently, fans must have preferred the Lion King duo over the other two options!

Gameloft says that the October update will be “smaller in scope and shorter, with a focus on fixes and quality of life improvements.” However, the one after will be on the bigger side. The October update will introduce something called Night Mites, which will have a connection to the Forgotten and Night Thorns. Players will have an invasion of Night Mites to deal with, but if these are bugs like their name suggests, Timon and Pumbaa should be the perfect duo to stop ’em.

Following Timon and Pumbaa’s arrival, it seems Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas will be coming in late 2024. The roadmap simply says “stitch a new mystery together” but the image features a dress and wig that should be familiar to fans of the film. Jack Skellington arrived in the game in late 2023, and it seems the couple will be reunited in the valley sometime before the end of the year. For fans of the movie, or just those that love that one Blink-182 song, this is definitely something to be excited about! Last but not least, at some point this year, fans can expect a new showcase stream, which will unveil plans for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

