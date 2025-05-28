Disney Dreamlight Valley Parks Fest Returns With New Quests & Achievements

Dreamlight Parks Fest is one of several annual Disney Dreamlight Valley events that gamers look forward to every year. Today, May 28th, the Parks Fest officially returns to the Valley, but it’s not just a copy/paste from last year. This year, Disney Dreamlight Valley has added new quests, new prizes, and new achievements to help make the event feel fresh even for players who’ve been around for Parks Fests past. The 2025 version of Parks Fest in DDV runs from May 28th to June 17th, giving players a few weeks to tackle the tasks and earn rewards.

This recurring annual event first arrived back in 2024, making this the second time gamers are celebrating the Disney Parks in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, even if you enjoyed the debut of Dreamlight Parks Fest, you won’t want to miss it this year. As hinted at in an earlier leak, Gameloft has added some new quests and rewards to ensure the event’s second run feels as exciting as the first.

Where to Get Buttons for Parks Fest 2025

A button in Parks Fest for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like in previous years, Disney Dreamlight Valley Parks Fest 2025 challenges players to complete various Valley tasks to collect a variety of buttons. As a reminder, here are the Parks Fest buttons and how to collect each:

Red Buttons – Spawn every 6 minutes near or inside Villager houses (Max 10 at once)

– Spawn every 6 minutes near or inside Villager houses (Max 10 at once) Blue Buttons – Fish from special pink and blue ripples in Peaceful Meadow or Dazzle Beach. Respawns every 30 seconds.

– Fish from special pink and blue ripples in Peaceful Meadow or Dazzle Beach. Respawns every 30 seconds. Flower Buttons – Found around the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, with 5 respawning every 30 minutes.

– Found around the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, with 5 respawning every 30 minutes. Purple Buttons – Craft using 2 Red and 1 Blue Buttons, plus 100 Dreamlight.

– Craft using 2 Red and 1 Blue Buttons, plus 100 Dreamlight. Green Buttons – Reward for completing Daily and Weekly Quests.

New daily quests will be available every day throughout the event. Talk to one of the following villagers for a daily baking challenge throughout the Parks Fest 2025 event:

Scrooge McDuck

Ursula

WALL-e

Mickey Mouse

Moana

Each villager will request that you bake a specific cupcake recipe, so you’ll be collecting a variety of ingredients to get the task done. You’ll be able to use the buttons and other crafting materials to make event-themed Popcorn Buckets and other Disney Parks-inspired furniture at the crafting stations.

All Popcorn Buckets for Dreamlight Parks Fest 2025

The 2025 Popcorn Bucket Lineup for Parks Fest, featuring new additions, dug and mine cart

With two new buckets being added this year, here’s a breakdown of every craftable Popcorn Bucket recipe for 2025:

Cinderella Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 10 Red Buttons

– 40 Green Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 10 Red Buttons Figment Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Buttons, 20 Flower Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons, 10 Red Buttons

– 40 Green Buttons, 20 Flower Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons, 10 Red Buttons Metallic Bicket Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Buttons, 20 Flower Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons

– 40 Green Buttons, 20 Flower Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green Button, 20 Flower Button, 10 Red Button, 15 Blue Button

– 40 Green Button, 20 Flower Button, 10 Red Button, 15 Blue Button Stitch Popcorn Bucket – 40 Green buttons, 20 Flower Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons

– 40 Green buttons, 20 Flower Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons Dug Pupcorn Bucket (New) – 40 Green Buttons, 20 Flower Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons

(New) – 40 Green Buttons, 20 Flower Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons Mine Cart Popcorn Bucket (New) – 40 Green Buttons, 15 Blue Buttons, 10 Red Buttons, 5 Purple Buttons

In addition to the event Popcorn Buckets, gamers can receive special Kingdom Maps representing Magic Kingdom through the years. These are rewards from event tasks, rather than craftable items.

What’s New in DDV Parks Fest for 2025

If you’ve completed the Parks Fest event in Disney Dreamlight Valley before, let’s break down what’s new. To get the new event-themed quests, you’ll want to talk to Scrooge McDuck and Mirabel. These two Villagers will have new quests to complete, which offer brand-new rewards in the form of a Minecart Popcorn Bucket and a Dug Pupcorn Bucket.

In addition, you will be able to unlock 7 new achievements by completing Dreamlight Parks Fest activities. These new achievements will reward you with a wearable version of the event’s Popcrn Buckets.

So, whether this is your first time enjoying Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley or not, there’s plenty to enjoy with this latest returning annual event!