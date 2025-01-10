Disney Dreamlight Valley Still Has 10 Disney Characters We Can’t Wait to Meet

For Disney fans, getting to hang out with their favorite characters is one of the primary draws of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Since launch, Gameloft has added a ton of fan-favorite characters to the game, building on original classics like Mickey, Donald and Goofy to bring in characters from newer properties like Frozen and Encanto. As we enter a new year, we’ve got a few hints about new characters in 2025, but plenty of room for more announcements. Despite a long list of villagers to recruit and befriend, there are many Disney characters we still want to see make their way to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kronk

Kronk is ready to teach us new recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Is Kronk officially the main character of The Emperor’s New Groove? No. But does he totally steal the show with his spinach puffs? Yes. Side characters getting added before the main heroes of a franchise is fairly common in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it’s not ridiculous to hope that Ymza’s hilarious sidekick will make an appearance in the Valley even if Kuzco doesn’t. Plus, with his ability to communicate with squirrels and love of cooking, he’ll fit right in with several potential quests that basically write themselves.

Aladdin

Aladdin, Abu, and the Magic Carpet

Jafar was the star of the Rift in Time Expansion Pass, yet Aladdin still hasn’t made his Disney Dreamlight Valley debut. Getting villains from a franchise first is fine and all, but we’d love to see this street rat and his adorable monkey companion, Abu, in the Valley. With a teaser featuring Aladdin’s hat and Jasmine’s crown in the content roadmap for sometime in 2025, it’s basically confirmed that Disney fans will get this wish in the coming year.

Megara

Hades needs Meg to keep him in line

Hades made his Disney Dreamlight Valley debut last year as part of the Storybook Vale expansion. Now, fans are even more eager to meet the rest of the iconic characters from Hercules. Sure, the titular character is fine I guess, but really what we need is a damsel in distress who can handle it. Megara needs to make her way to the game as soon as possible, if for no other reason than to help us keep Hades in check.

Cinderella

Cinderella in DDV is a wish our hearts make

Frankly, it’s a little bit wild that Cinderella isn’t in Disney Dreamlight Valley yet. Though we can meet her Fairy Godmother, this early Disney princess still hasn’t made her way to the Valley. As much fun as it is to see newer characters in the game, we can’t forget to add in the classics for that extra dash of Disney nostalgia.

Alice

Will Alice join the Valley in 2025?

Another character that might actually happen in 2025 is Alice from Alice in Wonderland. The 2025 content roadmap teases the Chesire Cat, so it’s likely we’ll see him in the game – but might he come with Alice in tow? With her curious nature, Alice could get up to some interesting antics in the Valley, making her a refreshing addition to the game. And just think of the tea parties!

Lady & The Tramp

Bring this moment to DDV now, please and thank you

Dog lovers agree that Lady and the Tramp need to arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley as soon as possible. This adorable duo could hang out at Remy’s, sharing spaghetti to recreate that iconic moment. There are quite a few non-human Disney favorites in the Valley already, and this two would be a worthwhile addition.

Snow White

Snow White deserves a chance to show what she can do

The very first animated Disney princess still has yet to make her Disney Dreamlight Valley debut, and that is frankly shocking. In fact, we don’t have any characters from Snow White, so adding this princess feels like an obvious choice for rounding out the slate of classic Disney favorites. Plus, it would be interesting to get more of a sense of her personality, since she’s a bit flat in the original movie.

Tarzan

Tarzan and Jane would love to hang out with The Lion King crew

You know who needs to swing into the Valley? Tarzan. That movie is a Disney classic, and the spinoff video games were frankly fantastic. We’d love to see Tarzan up to his old antics again, bringing a little loveable chaos – and vine swinging – to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Incredibles

DDV could use a few more supers

Does Gameloft usually add entire families to Disney Dreamlight Valley at once? No. But with this superhero family, we would love to see them make an exception… or at least bring someone from these amazing superhero movies to the Valley. Heck, why not let us help Frozone track down his supersuit?

Winnie the Pooh

Pooh is ready for his next video game role

For many, Winnie the Pooh is a beloved comfort character from childhood. He’s also made appearances in previous Disney-inspired videogames, with a notable role in Kingdom Hearts. So, he and the rest of the Hundred Acre Wood crew have basically already auditioned for a home in Disney Dreamlight Valley.