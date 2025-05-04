Disney Dreamlight Valley Leak Reveals Parks Fest 2025 Details

A free update was released for Disney Dreamlight Valley last month, adding a bunch of new content based on Alice in Wonderland. When the update was announced, the game’s developers revealed that the Dreamlight Parks Fest event held last year will be making its return. Unfortunately, Gameloft did not announce any additional details, only telling fans to “look forward to more news about this event later in the season.” However, a new leak might have revealed exactly when the Dreamlight Parks Fest will take place this year, and some of the new rewards that will be offered.

According to the Dreamlight Leaks Discord (via Reddit user Confident_Permit1046), this year’s event will run from May 28th through June 17th. Players will have a second chance to craft Pooh’s Handheld Popcorn Bucket from last year, as well as new buckets based on Dug from Pixar’s Up, as well as a Mine Cart. The latter is likely based on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, but it’s impossible to tell based on the silhouette. Readers can judge for themselves by checking out the image in the Reddit post embedded below.

When it comes to leaks, readers are always advised to take them with a grain of salt. The leaked image looks fairly legitimate, but there’s no way of knowing how accurate it might be. That said, the date range makes sense. Since Gameloft has kept a tight lid on the event so far, it stands to reason that the Dreamlight Parks Fest won’t happen until later in the season, and the end date aligns closely with the final day for the current Star Path. Last year’s event ended on June 5th 2024, so the timing would line up pretty closely with what we saw previously.

One way or another, we know for certain that this Disney Dreamlight Valley event is happening again soon, and that’s exciting news for fans of the game. Content based on the Disney Parks has always been a big hit with players, so hopefully there will be a lot to look forward to. Dug is a fun choice for a new popcorn bucket design, and a design based on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train would make a lot of sense considering how hugely popular the ride is. Anyone that has been to Magic Kingdom in recent years knows how tough it can be just to get on the ride, and that’s more than a decade after it originally opened!

Hopefully Gameloft won’t keep fans waiting too long on some official details. Even if these leaks are all accurate, there’s still a lot we don’t know about what quests we’ll be seeing, or how things might differ from last year’s event. Thankfully, it seems Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have plenty to keep them occupied in the meantime.

Are you looking forward to the Dreamlight Parks Fest event this year? Have you been enjoying the latest update in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!