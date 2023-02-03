Disney Dreamlight Valley Releases New Update 3 Teaser

Last month, Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft released a 2023 roadmap, hinting at a lot of the new features coming this year. The game's third major update, A Festival of Friendship, is set to release sometime this month, and it will feature the arrival of Encanto's Mirabel Madrigal, as well as Frozen's Olaf. However, there's still a lot we don't know about the update, and Gameloft has released a short teaser video stating that "a new door is opening soon," and players will need to "keep an eye out for this 'key' to unlocking it."

The teaser video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A new... door... is opening in #DisneyDreamlightValley's 3rd Update, "A Festival of Friendship". Keep an eye out for this 'key' to unlocking it! 🚪✨ pic.twitter.com/sxdkKzNX5w — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 1, 2023

In a follow-up Tweet, Gameloft mentioned that "this key will unlock a different kind of door... one that holds a great deal of importance to one of the new characters you'll meet in our next update." Presumably, this is referring to Mirabel from Encanto. Doors played a major role in the film's narrative, and with the way each member of the family Madrigal received their special gift. The gold ball in the video above certainly looks like the doorknob to the house Casita, but it's difficult to tell. Of course, if we're talking about "a different kind of door," it's also possible that this could be a figurative one. We know Olaf is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and arguably the most popular song from Frozen is "Love is an Open Door."

For now, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans will just have to speculate about the game's third update, and what Gameloft has in store! The life-sim has found a passionate following since its early access release last September, and fans have been clamoring for more content to keep them busy. The game's roadmap has a lot of content listed for this year, and Gameloft hinted at additional plans during our recent interview, which readers can find right here.

What do you think of this teaser for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Are you looking forward to the game's third update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!