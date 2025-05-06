Disney Dreamlight Valley Just Released a New Hotfix, Here’s What It Fixes

It’s an exciting time in Disney Dreamlight Valley following the big Wonderland Whimsy update. Players are meeting Alice and friends and dressing up in their Star Wars best. However, like many major updates to live service games, the Wonderland Whimsy update brought along a few unexpected bugs and issues, as well. Thankfully, Disney Dreamlight Valley released a new hotfix update today to resolve some of the biggest problems. The May 6th hotfix for Disney Dreamlight Valley brings a few much-needed fixes for common issues as reported by players since the latest major content update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike a larger content patch, today’s hotfix doesn’t add new content or characters. Instead, it ensures that what’s already there works as intended. Most of the fixes are focused on the new Wonderland Whimsy update content, but there are a few lingering issues from previous updates that have been addressed, as well. This includes fixes for soft locks when dealing with the Cheshire Cat’s smiles, issues with the Garden Party outfits missing their sparkle effects, and a few lingering glitches from the Aladdin update and Storybook Vale expansion.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Notes for May 6th Hotfix

The newest ddv loading screen

For the full list of all resolved bugs and issues, check out the original hotfix patch notes below, as shared by Gameloft:

BUG FIXES AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Iron Cauldron furniture does not glow green and is empty.

Fixed an issue where the crafting screen would be blank and the player would become soft locked.

Fixed an issue where the game could soft lock when interacting with Cheshire’s Smiles.

Fixed an issue where the Garden Party Minnie and Garden Party Daisy are missing their Dreamlight sparkles effect.

Fixed an issue where the Jasmine hairstyle was floating up behind the player when running.

Fixed an issue in the Storybook Vale expansion where one of the cutscenes had no sound.

Fixed an issue where a motif from the Garden of Whimsy Star Path had stretched lines on all sides when applied.

Fixed an issue with the Sweet Strawberry Dress where it would deform on most masculine body types.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Purple Forest Fairy Lantern’ would have broken VFX in its preview.

Fixed some clipping issues on the Garden Party Daisy skin.

Fixed an issue in “The Now and Then” quest where the projector would not spawn.

Fixed an issue during the “On a Wild Cheshire Chase” quest where the ‘Spoiled Milk’ could fall in an unreachable place.

Fixed an issue where furniture would be missing from certain Villager’s houses before the “Furniture Fluster” quest begins.

Fixed an issue in “The Now and Then” quest where a fishing ripple could spawn too close to the beach to be fixed in.

Fixed an issue where the Event Menu would be reached with the directional pad without tracking any quests which could prevent players from selecting between seeds in the seed menu.

Fixed an issue where the voice over was missing for languages other than English on Apple tvOS – Apple tvOS specific.

Fixed an issue where some players on MacOS were not receiving their purchased packs – MacOS specific.

The update should be available now on all platforms where you can play Disney Dreamlight Valley. As noted above, some of the fixes are platform-specific, but most will apply no matter where you engage with the Valley.