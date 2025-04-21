Disney Dreamlight Valley Wonderland Whimsy Patch Notes Reveal Bug Fixes, Changes, and More

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s big Wonderland Whimsy update is set to be released on Wednesday, April 23rd. When it arrives, the game will be getting a whole bunch of new free content based on Disney’s Alice in Wonderland. Last week, Gameloft pulled back the curtain on this update, revealing the new characters that will be unlocked, as well as the new Realm that’s being added. We still have a couple days left until the update arrives, but the developers have now released full patch notes, offering a deep dive into what we can expect when this goes live.

For those that have been paying close attention to Disney Dreamlight Valley announcements over the last few weeks, these patch notes will largely offer a refresher, but there’s also a lot of new info to be found. Most notably, we now have an outline of all the bug fixes we can expect to see. As usual, several fixes are connected to the game’s quests, which currently prevent players from making progress with characters like Timon and Hades. Notably, an annoying bug related to room sizes will finally be resolved. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below.

NEW CONTENT

A new Realm door opens… but in a way you may not expect! Make your way to the newest door in the Dream Castle to kick off your whimsical adventure in the Alice in Wonderland Realm.

Alice joins your Valley, bringing with her a series of delightful Friendship Quests and rewards – like the Talkative Doorknob Door!

Cheshire Cat will also join your Valley… but not without causing a bit of trouble in the weeks to follow the update.

The Uncrafting Station arrives! Once you’ve welcomed Cheshire Cat to your Valley, progress through his Friendship Quests to unlock this exciting station that allows you to break down crafted items into their components for a small Dreamlight cost.

Spring is officially here with the arrival of the new Garden of Whimsy Star Path. Collect a variety of clothing inspired by Victorian and fairy fashions, host your own tea party with new furniture items, and unlock new Dreamstyles for Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck!

Riddle me this, who has a mischievous grin and leaves behind a trace of chaos? Why Cheshire Cat, of course! Participate in the new Cheshire Cat Chaos Event to unlock playful rewards later this season.

Dreamlight Parks Fest returns! Get ready to bring the fun and wonder of Disney Parks to your Valley with this updated event – including new rewards and increased chances to obtain event materials.

New weekly DreamSnap challenges arriving in this update are sure ‘tea leave’ you delighted!

Speaking of delights, be sure to check in on Scrooge McDuck’s Store each day for the chance to find new items.

There’s new Premium Shop content this season – including a special collection arriving from a galaxy far, far away, just in time for you to celebrate May the 4 th in style.

in style. Adjusted available Moonstone packs that will be offered for a limited time, and different seasonal cosmetic items may be offered with future updates.

IMPROVEMENTS

Uncrafting: Reuse, Reduce, Uncraft! Use the Uncrafting Station to un-craft non-quest crafted items and recycle materials. This feature will be unlocked after welcoming Cheshire Cat to your Valley and progressing through his Friendship Questline.

OTHER: Not done yet! Wonderland Whimsy has a couple more Unbirthday party gifts for you (or your actual birthday, if the timing lines up!).

Upgradable Chests : Need more storage? Now you’ll be able upgrade Small and Medium crafted chests.

: Need more storage? Now you’ll be able upgrade Small and Medium crafted chests. Photo Mode Improvements : Updates to Photo Mode will have you smiling from ear-to-ear! These include two new poses, and tons of revamped options, including toggles to add or remove specific elements to better help you create the perfect image; or DreamSnaps entry!

: Updates to Photo Mode will have you smiling from ear-to-ear! These include two new poses, and tons of revamped options, including toggles to add or remove specific elements to better help you create the perfect image; or DreamSnaps entry! Player House Expansion Improvements : More home renovations are coming your way, including odd-number layouts that will give you even more flexibility to make your Dream(light) house.

: More home renovations are coming your way, including odd-number layouts that will give you even more flexibility to make your Dream(light) house. Sub-grid update: Create the perfect tea party with an update to grids on tables, allowing better alignment – or maximizing the potential space on tables for a true feast.

Create the perfect tea party with an update to grids on tables, allowing better alignment – or maximizing the potential space on tables for a true feast. Main Menu Update: The Start menu has been updated! Expect a new background image in addition to and news tiles to keep you up to date with everything happening in the Valley.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Scrooge McDuck sign for Wishing Wells could be missing.

Fixed an issue where the speed of items placed in the cooking receptacle when using the Cooking menu Autofill was significantly slower Tales of Agrabah update.

Fixed an issue when selecting 10×6, 6×8, or 10×8 room sizes in the central room of any house could make that house inaccessible after exiting. This issue also restricted access to the “Elevator” in houses using these room sizes.

Fixed an issue where Goofy’s Stall could disappear from the Bind biomes.

Fixed an issue with the quest “Here and There and Back Again” where placing the Lioness statue in the wrong place could block progression.

Fixed an issue with the quest “Ask Daisy” where the advice box did not spawn near Daisy’s house.

Fixed an issue with the quest “Gaston’s Challenge” where the game might not recognize that the player had filled in the many holes Oswald left in the Glittering Dunes.

Fixed an issue with the quest “Timon Talk” where the game might not recognize the completion of the step “Dig up the 3 chests for Donald and open them”.

Fixed an issue with the quest “The Adventures of Flynn Rider” where ordering an Ink and Quill did not register.

Fixed an issue with the quest “Guts & Glory” where Hades could become stuck.

Fixed an issue with the quest “Where’s Pumba” where no quest icon would appear above the tree log.

Fixed an issue with the quest “Good as Gold” where the player would spawn near their house after exiting the Scrooge McDuck Store after the heist through the main door.

Additional fixes include addressing issues with the quest “The Infestation” where the Night Mite Nests and Mega Night Mites would spawn in the incorrect place. These fixes also address a related quest issue where the quest tracker did not recognize the tonic being made.

Additional fixes to the quest “A Tale of Stone and Fire” where Maui could get stuck on Dazzle Beach.

Fixed an issue where ‘HaircutScrooge01’ was missing its intended name, ‘Curly Bob’. This cosmetic also received a small update to its look, and can now be found by all players in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue with Jasmine’s Bubble Ponytail that was not animating/moving as intended when worn by an Avatar.

Fixed an issue with the Ornate Blue Door that caused display issue s with the Avatar when entering a room using it.

with the Avatar when entering a room using it. Fixed an issue where a “Merlin’s Sample” item could get stuck in the player’s inventory.

Fixed an issue where the player could not remove the Brave Bear Tapestry furniture once placed.

Fixed a display issue where the Heavy Iron Cauldron item was empty.

Fixed a display issue where the Grand Tree of Holiday Cheer was missing its intended animation.

Fixed an issue where the intended amount of Beige Tale Cone Flowers was not spawning.

Fixed an issue where while in the Aladdin Realm, some players choosing the “What Should I do?” prompt from Jasmine received “This node will not be accessible to players” in response.

Additional fixes for an issue where resources would spawn in an inaccessible area on the right-hand side of the Fallen Fortress.

Fixed new instances that caused players to receive “Initialization Error #101”.

Fixed an issue where players could crash opening the mailbox when their language was set to Italian.

Fixed a display issue causing all Cobra critters/companions to feature red eyes instead of their intended colors.

Fixed a display issue where the Bing Bong Candy Stand featured unintended pink textures.

Fixed an issue where one of WALL·E’s animations would not play correctly on stairs and ramps.

Fixed FPS performance issues when approaching Biome borders while using the Extra Object Limit option on Xbox Series platforms.

From everything revealed thus far, Wonderland Whimsy is looking like a pretty substantial update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. From new characters, to the first ever content based on the Star Wars franchise, it does look like players should have a lot to look forward to. Hopefully this will give everyone plenty to keep them busy ahead of the update set to be released this summer!

Do you plan on checking out this new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley? What are you hoping to see next from the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!