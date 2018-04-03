Disney Heroes: Battle Mode Announced For Mobile, Lets You Mix and Match Characters For Team Battles

If you’ve been looking to mix and match the best Disney has to offer into a “dream team” of sorts, has the company got the game for you.

Disney has announced that it has partnered up with PerBlue to create a new mobile role-playing adventure called Disney Heroes: Battle Mode. In it, players can choose from a number of Disney and Pixar characters, who battle together as a squad against a variety of familiar villains.

The match-ups will take place in a five-on-five set-up, and features a number of heroes from the Disney universe, including Wreck-It Ralph, The Incredibles, Pirates of the Caribbean and more. You can get an idea of the characters who could be at your control in the teaser trailer above.

“Disney Heroes: Battle Mode brings together Disney and Pixar characters in an all-new, original universe,” said Lisa Anderson, vice president, Games, Disney. “PerBlue has done a great job of bringing our characters to life in authentically Disney ways, and players will be surprised and delighted as they mix and match hero team-ups.”

Here’s the full rundown of features within the game:

Deep Bench of Characters: Collect and transform 30+ Disney and Pixar heroes into battle-ready big shots, including The Incredibles, Frozone, Wreck-It Ralph, Vanellope von Schweetz, Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and more.

Missions and Friend Campaigns: Team up unlikely Disney and Pixar characters to battle together in the same universe to earn exclusive bonuses.

A New Digital World: Lead characters through a corrupted digital world that they’re charged with saving from an evil virus.

Epic Abilities and Gear: Activate skills, equip gear, and level up characters to take on bigger and badder enemies.

“We’re excited to be working with some of the most recognizable characters and brands in the world and to bring them together in the new universe we’ve created,” said Justin Beck, CEO, PerBlue. “Disney and Pixar have been great collaborators that have shared our vision for creating a fun, multiplayer experience that can be enjoyed by all gamers.”

Disney Heroes: Battle Mode is available for pre-registration on Google Play now, and is set to arrive sometime later this year for both Android and iOS. A release date hasn’t been given, but we should know more in the months ahead.