Disney Lorcana: All of the Amber Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana has officially released a look at its entire first set, which include a look at all 34 Amber Ink cards. The new Disney-themed card game, set to be released by Ravensburger later this year, is a new deckbuilding trading card game that focuses on six "Ink" colors. Players can build a deck using cards of two kinds of Ink, and each ink has their own general theme.

For weeks, Ravensburger has been teasing players with reveals from throughout the First Chapter card set, which will officially kick off the new game in August. However, today marks the first time that all 204 cards have been made available for players to check out and scrutinize. Below are all 34 Amber Ink cards. The official description for Amber reads: "Amber glimmers are purposeful. Patient and dedicated, they're able to pursue causes and ambitions with single-minded persistence. They often work within communities, either from above as a leader or from within as a healer, bodyguard, or just a loyal follower."

In the First Chapter set, Amber Ink cards tend to focus on getting as many character cards in play as possible. Some Amber cards focus on healing damaged characters, while others receive buffs from having other characters in play, provide buffs to other characters, or allow players to draw cards provided that other Character cards are in play. The two Legendary rare cards from Amber are Rapunzel, Gifted With Healing and Stitch, Carefree Surfer. Rapunzel, Gifted With Healing heals cards and allows the players to draw a card for each point of damage they remove, while Stitch, Carefree Surfer allows the player to draw two cards if they have two or more characters in play.

You can check out all 34 cards below, and be sure to check out our other Disney Lorcana galleries: