Disney Lorcana: All of the Emerald Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana's The First Chapter has a full selection of Emerald Ink cards that players can use to build their first decks. The new Disney-themed card game, set to be released by Ravensburger later this year, is a new deckbuilding trading card game that focuses on six "Ink" colors. Players can build a deck using cards of two kinds of Ink, and each ink has their own general theme.

For weeks, Ravensburger has been teasing players with reveals from throughout the First Chapter card set, which will officially kick off the new game in August. However, today marks the first time that all 204 cards have been made available for players to check out and scrutinize. Below are all 34 Emerald Ink cards, one of the six colors found in the game. The official description for Emerald reads: "Emerald glimmers are flexible. Gifted with the ability to adapt to changing circumstances, they are never caught off guard. Quick-thinking but not necessarily book-smart, they navigate their environment—whether physical or social, natural or artificial—with ease.

In the First Chapter set, Emerald Ink cards seems to be the Elusive-focused and disruptive deck, meant to add counter abilities and ways to stymy opponents. Many of the Emerald cards in this set have either Ward or Elusive, preventing them from being targeted in many circumstance. Other cards can banish opponent's cards or exert them or otherwise prevent them from being used in some way. The two Legendary Emerald Ink cards in First Chapter are Beast, Wolfsbane and John Silver, Alien Pirate. Beast exerts all opposing damaged characters, opening them for an attack, while John Silver pushes an opposing character into becoming Reckless, which forces them to attack instead of quest on their following turn.

You can check out all 34 cards below, and be sure to check out our other Disney Lorcana galleries:

Disney Lorcana: All of the Amber Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana: All of the Amethyst Cards in The First Chapter