Disney Lorcana: All of the Ruby Cards in The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana's The First Chapter has a full collection of Ruby Ink cards that players can use when building out their decks. The new Disney-themed card game, set to be released by Ravensburger later this year, is a new deckbuilding trading card game that focuses on six "Ink" colors. Players can build a deck using cards of two kinds of Ink, and each ink has their own general theme.

For weeks, Ravensburger has been teasing players with reveals from throughout the First Chapter card set, which will officially kick off the new game in August. However, today marks the first time that all 204 cards have been made available for players to check out and scrutinize. Below are all 34 Ruby Ink cards, one of the six colors found in the game. The official description for Ruby reads: "Ruby glimmers are daring. They use their speed and bravery to defy the odds. They are often warriors, explorers, and daredevils."

In the First Chapter set, Ruby Ink cards seems to be focused on banishing cards either through abilities or quick attacks. Many cards have either Rush or Reckless, meaning they're meant to challenge characters as quickly as possible. The two Legendary Ruby Ink cards in First Chapter are Maleficent, Monstrous Dragon and Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Tailor. Both are among the most powerful cards in the game, with Maleficent able to banish a character as soon as she enters play while Mickey Mouse can collect a whopping four Lore per turn while also being evasive.

You can check out all 34 cards below, and be sure to check out our other Disney Lorcana galleries:

